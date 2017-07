34 searches were undertaken in relation to the Misuse of Drugs Act in Louth across last week.

One raid on a premises in Bellewstown Bridge area of County Louth uncovered a significant amount of illegal cash and cannabis possession.

This comes just weeks after Gardaí in Dundalk, along with other units in Mayo and Tipperary, arrested four men following a seizure of an estimated €200,000 of cannabis plants.