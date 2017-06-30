Dundalk's John Hayden recognised at Rail Safety Awards

John Hayden, Station Controller, Dundalk was named runner up operations individual of the year at this year’s Always Safe Awards, which took place today at a special ceremony at the Iarnród Éireann training centre, Inchicore.

John has worked at Dundalk Station for 23 years and has always demonstrated great commitment to safety.

Speaking at the event David Franks, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann said:

“I would like to congratulate John on receiving this recognition in a very competitive category.

"There are many outstanding individuals across our national operations team, so to be named runner up in this category is a mark of outstanding work. Well done. ”