Gardaí launch investigation after Louth teen is reported missing

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in investigating the whereabouts of 16-year-old Natasha McNeill who is missing from the Drogheda area since the 28th June 2017.



Natasha is described as 5'2" in height, slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right hand.

When last seen she was wearing salmon coloured top, grey and orange leggings and runners.



Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.