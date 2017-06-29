Three footie mad Dundalk FC fans from England need your help!

Dundalk FC's famous run in Europe last year created a lot of buzz around the country, and indeed further afield too.

So much so that three footie mad fans from England jumped on the bandwagon and have since become huge Lilywhite fans.

To the extent that they have planned a trip over to Dundalk to watch their new favourite team play this month.

However, there's a catch...

Joe Bracher from Plymouth takes up the story.

"During last season, my girlfriend and I, and my girlfriends twin sister, started to follow Dundalk FC.

"We live in Plymouth, Devon and we weren't really aware of the Irish premier league but a football tipster we were following last year kept tipping Dundalk to win.

"During one roll over accumulator attempt, where we hoped to rollover £25 into £1000, we decided that (if we won) whatever team won us the £1000, we would visit that place.

"So when Dundalk won a match to win us the final bet of the challenge, we decided to look into arranging a trip and watch a home match.

"We were so excited and back in January, we booked some flights from Exeter to Dublin, booked accommodation in Dundalk, worked out the home game to watch, arranged a trip to the dogs on the Saturday and everythjng was fantastically exciting.

"I even looked into whether there were any mascot packages as a bit of fun as we so wanted to celebrate the trip (see very scary picture attached)......but that was when I found out that the match we picked (home to Galway on 14 July) had been rescheduled. Aarghhgh!!

"We are soooo gutted but our flights and accommodation are not refundable so we are still coming over are really excited to come over and see your beautiful town.

"As first time visitors to Dundalk with no football to watch, are there any hidden treasures in Dundalk that you can recommend we pay a visit to?

"Or are there any other sporting fixtures taking place in the area on Friday 14 July 2017.

"Many thanks and looking forward to hearing from you.

"Joe bracher , Gail walker, Emma walker."

So folks, any suggestions on what they can do now in our lovely town?