Fourth Green Flag for Bellurgan NS

It was with a great sense of pride that Bellurgan N.S. raised their fourth Green Flag, which we were awarded from An Taisce for Travel, after Sport's Day on Tuesday 20th June 2017.

This flag was achieved through the tremendous hard work of the Green School Committee, led by the Green Schools Co-ordinator in the school, Miss Byrne and in fact the entire school community over this past two years.

Mr McCoy, school principal, thanked their Greens Schools Committee and Miss Byrne for their hard work ensuring that this achievement was was made possible.

He added that 'This past two years has made us all think about becoming more active and carpooling, walking or cycling to school'.

The pupils are already looking forward to work starting, in relation to the Green-Schools programme, on the theme of Bio-Diversity at the start of the next school year. Let’s hope that they will be raising their fifth Green Flag in Summer 2019.