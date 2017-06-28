With the final CAO deadline approaching, here's why you should choose Dundalk IT

The CAO Change of Mind deadline is fast approaching and hundreds of students across the country are probably feeling a bit stressed about their choices. If so, stop, relax and take a deep breath. You still have up until 5.15pm on Saturday to change or amend your choices.

To help you with this big decision, we have listed a few reasons why we reckon you should #ThinkDkIT when making up your



THE PERSONAL TOUCH

One of the main characteristics that makes DkIT different from other higher education providers in Ireland is the level of personal care it brings to teaching and learning. DkIT boasts smaller class sizes which means that you have more one-on-one time with your lecturers. It has a robust support network for our students with a wide variety of services designed to help you make the most of your time at college. One of the most common pieces of feedback we hear from graduates is that they really felt that lecturers and staff at DkIT are truly invested in their teaching, learning and development.





SATISFIED AND SUCCESSFUL GRADUATES

Last year, DKIT carried out an comprehensive survey with recent graduates to help better understand what they do after graduation and gather feedback about what they thought about their time at DkIT. Key survey results include:

89% of DkIT graduates had secured employment or were engaged in further study within 9 months of graduation.

77% of 2015 graduates confirmed that if given the option, they would choose to study the same qualification at DkIT again.

71% of graduates believe that their work placement offered as part of their Degree at DkIT was relevant to their current job or area of further study.

As you can see, DKIT has a fantastic graduate employment rate and our graduates were overwhelmingly happy with their chosen pathways and work placement.



STATE-OF-THE-ART CAMPUS

DkIT is committed to ensuring that students have access to state-of-the-art facilities. Just this year the Institute made a significant investment of €750,000 in IT and lab equipment across its four academic schools including Business & Humanities, Informatics & Creative Arts, Engineering and Health and Science. The college recognises that in today’s digital age, students need access to the latest technology and equipment to ensure that they are taught, learn and develop in a future-thinking environment.





LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

The DkIT Campus is conveniently located on the M1 Corridor and is within one hour travel distance of Ireland’s two major cities, Dublin and Belfast. More than 30 buses daily serving Dublin city centre pass the bus stop located directly outside the main entrance to the campus. This is perfect for those weekend getaways when you need to get to the airport fast, or you are planning a night out or social activity in either city. Based in the heart of the North East, DkIT also has great connections with neighbouring counties of Armagh, Cavan, Down, Monaghan, Meath and North Dublin. With fantastic transport links in operation each day students have a wide variety of travel options available to them.





DkIT SPORT

DkIT Sport opened in 2015 and is one of the most impressive gyms in the North East. Teams travel from far and wide to train in these extremely modern facilities. Students can benefit from a wide range of facilities including a fully equipped gym, a 20m swimming pool, steam room & Jacuzzi, 8 indoor 5 aside football pitches, an indoor training area and team strength and conditioning area. Students can take advantage of the wide variety of fitness and health classes available. DkIT's sports team also receive exclusive access to the training facilities which are truly second to none.

As well as DkIT Sport, students can avail of the indoor multi-purpose centre used by many of sports clubs and societies. As well as catering for indoor games such as badminton, futsal and volleyball, the MPC has a seating capacity for 250 spectators and hosts a variety of competitions and shows throughout the year. Outside, located on campus are our many outdoor playing fields used for all main sports, gaelic football, athletics, hurling, soccer, archery and American football.





SOCIETIES & CLUBS

DkIT has a vibrant social scene and has more than 60 sports clubs and societies available to students. Joining a society enables you to engage with others who have similar interests, make new friends and fully immerse yourself in student life. The college offers everything from circus arts, volunteering, and dance to basketball, fencing and the freshers gaelic football club.

In addition to sports and societies it has a very active Students’ Union which runs a fantastic programme of events for students throughout the year.

SPORTING EXCELLENCE

DkIT has a strong reputation of sporting excellence an have great affiliations with sporting teams such as Dundalk FC, Louth GAA, Drogheda FC and Dundalk Rugby Club. It offers a broad range of courses within the sports area and also offers comprehensive Sports Scholarships each year to promising young sporting starts . These scholarships offer extensive sports welfare support, including an intensive strength and conditioning programme, sports science training, fitness testing, nutrition advice, sports psychology and physiotherapy.





A PASSPORT TO STUDY ABROAD:

Ever dreamed of living abroad or learning a language? Many courses offer study abroad options that will count towards your overall degree. DKIT's dedicated International Office can help find the right study abroad opportunity for you. Each year DkIT also welcomes more than 600 Erasmus and international students to study here, so if studying abroad is not for you, you will still have the opportunity to interact and make friends with students from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

WORK PLACEMENT AND CAREERS

DkIT recognises the importance of our students gaining job-ready practical skills to complement their teaching and learning. For this reason, many courses offer work placement opportunities as part of the curriculum. In fact each year, the Work Placement office manages more than 500 work placements. Over the years, DKIT has built great relationships with some if Ireland’s top employers and previous students have worked for major brands such as Coca Cola , Intel and PayPal. These work placements will help boost your employability and help you get that dream job you have always wanted.

A STUDENT AT DkIT SAID...

“Over the past 3 years at DkIT I have grown so much, not only academically but also as a person. I find that the lecturers are interested not only in my learning but also in what will benefit me for my future career. DkIT has a great atmosphere and there is a great close-knit community feel among the student body. I have made terrific friends for life. We helped each other with college work but we had great fun along the way. I would definitely recommend future students to #ThinkDkIT."

Sarah Myers, third year BA Business and Technology student.

STONE'S THROW AWAY FROM NATURE

Oh and by the way, did we mention that DkIT is located within a stone’s throw away from places of outstanding natural beauty? Carlingford Lough, Slieve Gullion, Slieve Foy and Blackrock Beach are just some of the amazing places on your doorstep – perfect for a study break in the sun or a day out with your college friends. We are also located in Ireland’s Ancient East – with plenty of amazing sites to visit such as Newgrange, Mellifont Abbey; Monasterboice, Round Tower & High Cross within a short drive from campus.

#ThinkDkIT today and let the college help you connect to your future.

If you would like to speak to someone about studying at DkIT or about your CAO choices, contact the liaison team.

