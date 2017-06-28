With the final CAO deadline approaching, here's why you should choose Dundalk IT
The CAO Change of Mind deadline is fast approaching and hundreds of students across the country are probably feeling a bit stressed about their choices. If so, stop, relax and take a deep breath. You still have up until 5.15pm on Saturday to change or amend your choices.
To help you with this big decision, we have listed a few reasons why we reckon you should #ThinkDkIT when making up your
THE PERSONAL TOUCH
One of the main characteristics that
SATISFIED AND SUCCESSFUL GRADUATES
Last year, DKIT carried out
- 89% of DkIT graduates had secured employment or were engaged in further study within 9 months of graduation.
- 77% of 2015 graduates confirmed that if given the option, they would choose to study the same qualification at DkIT again.
- 71% of graduates believe that their work placement offered as part of their Degree at DkIT was relevant to their current job or area of further study.
As you can see, DKIT has a fantastic graduate employment rate and our graduates were overwhelmingly happy with their chosen pathways and work placement.
STATE-OF-THE-ART CAMPUS
DkIT is committed to ensuring that students have access to state-of-the-art facilities. Just this year the Institute made a significant investment of €750,000 in IT and lab equipment across its four academic schools including Business & Humanities, Informatics & Creative Arts, Engineering and Health and Science. The
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
The DkIT Campus is conveniently located on the M1 Corridor and is within
DkIT SPORT
DkIT Sport opened in 2015 and is one of the most impressive gyms in the North East. Teams travel from far and wide to train in these extremely modern facilities. Students can benefit from a wide range of facilities including a fully equipped gym, a 20m swimming pool, steam room & Jacuzzi, 8 indoor 5 aside football pitches, an indoor training area and team strength and conditioning area. Students can take advantage of the wide variety of fitness and health classes available. DkIT's sports team also receive exclusive access to the training facilities which are truly second to none.
As well as DkIT Sport, students can avail of the indoor multi-purpose centre used by many of sports clubs and societies. As well as catering for indoor games such as badminton, futsal and volleyball, the MPC has a seating capacity for 250 spectators and hosts a variety of competitions and shows throughout the year. Outside, located on campus are our many outdoor playing fields used for all main sports,
SOCIETIES & CLUBS
DkIT has a vibrant social scene and has more than 60 sports clubs and societies available to students. Joining a society enables you to engage with others who have similar interests, make new friends and fully immerse yourself in student life. The college offers everything from circus arts, volunteering, and dance to basketball, fencing and the
In addition to sports and
SPORTING EXCELLENCE
DkIT has a strong reputation
A PASSPORT TO STUDY ABROAD:
Ever dreamed of living abroad or learning a language? Many courses offer study abroad options that will count towards your overall degree. DKIT's dedicated International Office can help find the right study abroad opportunity for you. Each year DkIT also welcomes more than 600 Erasmus and international students to study here, so if studying abroad is not for you, you will still have the opportunity to interact and make friends with students from diverse cultures and backgrounds.
WORK PLACEMENT AND CAREERS
DkIT recognises the importance of our students gaining job-ready practical skills to complement their teaching and learning. For this reason, many courses offer work placement opportunities as part of the curriculum. In fact each year, the Work Placement office manages more than 500 work placements. Over the years, DKIT has built great relationships with some if Ireland’s top employers and previous students have worked for major brands such as
A STUDENT AT DkIT SAID...
“Over the past 3 years at
Sarah Myers, third year BA Business and Technology student.
STONE'S THROW AWAY FROM NATURE
Oh and by the way, did we mention that DkIT is located within a stone’s throw away from places of outstanding natural beauty? Carlingford Lough, Slieve Gullion, Slieve Foy and Blackrock Beach are just some of the amazing places on your doorstep – perfect for a study break in the sun or a day out with your college friends. We are also located in Ireland’s Ancient East – with plenty of amazing sites to visit such as Newgrange, Mellifont Abbey; Monasterboice, Round Tower & High Cross within a short drive from campus.
#ThinkDkIT today and let the college help you connect to your future.
If you would like to speak to someone about studying at DkIT or about your CAO choices, contact the liaison team.
Diarmuid Cahill; School Liaison Officer; +353-0429070723; schoolliaison@dkit.ie
