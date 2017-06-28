77 acre farm and house close to Dundalk set for auction

A four-bedroom two storey house, along with a 77 acre farm close to Dundalk which is to go on sale by public auction, will generate much interest in the area.

The impressive farm at Heynestown, Dundalk is to go on sale on the instruction of Reps of the late TJ Lavelle.

The property which will be auctioned in four lots or in its entirety, offers, according to vendors, Michael Lavelle Estate Agents, “the rare opportunity to acquire an entire self contained farm holding.”

The four bedroom, three reception, two bathroom, family home is laid out over two floors and is connected to mains water, with its own septic tank and has oil fired central heating.

To the exterior, there is a concrete farm yard which is surrounded on 3 sides by original stone built sheds as well as a modern concrete yard surrounded by a range of agricultural sheds.

The lands which are laid out in four lots, include an 8.7 acre lot which is zoned for Mixed Employment Use.

The auction will take place at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk at 3pm on Wednesday 2nd August 2017.

For more information contact sole agents Michael Lavelle Estate Agents