Green Party request County Ranger for Louth

Green Party councillor Mark Dearey, has asked that the National Parks and Wildlife Service appoint a County Ranger to Louth as a matter of urgency.

The councillor tabled a notice of motion on the issue at the Council's monthly meeting.

Talking to LMFM radio, Councillor Deary had this to say:

'We need a County Ranger who's focused on enforcement of environmental legislation and the protections that all of our special areas of conservation should enjoy. And there are several.

'For a small county we actually have a very large part of the county protected but no feet on the ground, nobody actually there to do the enforcement work.'

According to Councillor Deary, Louth had a County Ranger in 2006, but the position was shared the following year, before being lost completely in 2012.