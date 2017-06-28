Green Party request County Ranger for Louth
Councillor Dearey has asked that County Ranger be appointed as matter of urgency
Green Party councillor Mark Dearey, has asked that the National Parks and Wildlife Service appoint a County Ranger to Louth as a matter of urgency.
The councillor tabled a notice of motion on the issue at the Council's monthly meeting.
Talking to LMFM radio, Councillor Deary had this to say:
'We need a County Ranger who's focused on enforcement of environmental legislation and the protections that all of our special areas of conservation should enjoy. And there are several.
'For a small county we actually have a very large part of the county protected but no feet on the ground, nobody actually there to do the enforcement work.'
According to Councillor Deary, Louth had a County Ranger in 2006, but the position was shared the following year, before being lost completely in 2012.
