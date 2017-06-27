Dundalk businesses and homes affected by ESB power outage

Power outages are affecting almost 600 customers in Dundalk and surrounding areas today, according to ESB Networks.

One fault at the Ramparts is currently affecting 13 customers. ESB say the estimated restore time for this fault is 13.30 today.

Another fault, being described as part of the Ramparts is currently affecting 522 customers with an estimated restore time of 13.15 today.

The third fault being described on the ESB website as being in Dundalk, is currently affecting 49 customers, with an estimated restore time of 14.00 today.

