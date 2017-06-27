Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday 26 June 2017

The death has occurred of Dr. Peter Connolly of Seaford Gardens, Blackrock, Louth

Dr. Peter Connolly (Retired CEO, Louth VEC), died peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 26th June 2017.

Peter, beloved husband of Peggy née Bourton and dear father of Garfield, Joanne, John, Roseanne and David, and big brother to Harry, Bernadine and the late Dr. Noel Connolly.

Enchanted by his grandchildren Poppy, James, Feilim, Rory, Sophie, Seth and Reuben. Forever loved by his wife, sons, daughters, sister and brother, grandchildren, son-in-law Rob, and daughters-in-law Shane and Ellie and David's partner Emer, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his home from 11am on Wednesday, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for evening prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by private Cremation.

Family flowers only. Donations to OperationSmile.ie

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Darren Berrill of Tenure, Dunleer, Louth

Darren Berrill, San Francisco and formerly of Tenure, Dunleer on 21st June 2017.

Predeceased by his father Francis. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, stepfather Noel, sisters Claire and Jennifer, brothers Gavan and Thomas, brother-in-law Colm, nephew Cillian, aunties, uncles, cousins and wide circle of friends in Ireland and San Francisco.



Reposing at his home 29 Glenwood Abbey, Tenure, Dunleer from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday 28th June and 2pm to 9pm on Thursday 29th June.

Removal on Friday 30th June arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tenure for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Monasterboice Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Rest In Peace