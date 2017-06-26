Deaths in Dundalk, Monday 26 June 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret Watters (née Gaughran) of Dublin Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Carlingford Nursing Home, Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwells Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Saturday and Sunday between 4pm and 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am driving to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am thereafter to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Birches Care Centre.

May She Rest In Peace