Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday June 22nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly of Jenkinstown Cross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of the late Briege and dear father of Geraldine, Valerie, Patrick and Briege.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Gerard and Tom, grandchildren Mark and Kelly, great grandson Joseph, sisters-in-law Philomena, Rose and Kathleen, brothers-in-law Jim and Frank, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon to 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May he Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Philip Jordan of Dundalk, Louth / Portadown, Armagh

On June 21st 2017, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Philip, beloved husband of Helen and dear father of the late Philip.

Philip's remains are reposing in Quinn Bros. Funeral Home, 138 Obins Street, Portadown, BT62 1BP.

Funeral on Friday from the Funeral Home at 9.40am to St. Patrick's Church, William Street for Requiem Mass at 10.00am.

Interment afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Drumcree.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and family circle.

May he Rest in Peace