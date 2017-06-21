New mixed residential and commercial development planned for Dublin Street, Dundalk

Planning lodged with Louth County Council could see a new mixed residential and commercial development for Dublin Street Dundalk. The planning, lodged by Flood Francis Development would see 84-88 Dublin Street completely transformed.

It sees the applicant seek permission to demolish the existing retail/commercial premises, Toolfix and seeks permission to construct a “new mixed use development consisting of retail unit (620sqm.), parking area, refuse storage, cycle parking, communal storage space and ancillary residential services and 1.5m wide footpath at ground floor.”

The residential component of the development will see 39 apartments constructed, consisting of 19 one-bed apartments, 10 two-bed apartments and 10 three-bed apartments.

The plan includes an Open Space Provision, which in addition to private balconies and front garden areas, there would be a central courtyard of communal open space. This would include both soft and hard landscaping and a variety of settings to accommodate both passive and active recreational use and activities.

A decision on the application is due on 10 August 2017