Louth man accused of sexually assaulting four people

A 47 year old Louth man appeared before Dundalk District Court last week accused of sexually assaulting four people - and raping one of the alleged victims.

The defendant - who can't be named to protect the identities of the complainants, was remanded on strict bail conditions for a week as clarification from the DPP was awaited.

A Garda gave evidence on Thursday of arresting the 47 year old at a location outside County Louth shortly after 7pm the previous day and said he made no reply when he was formally charged at 11.30pm with eight alleged offences.

The court heard the man was further charged at 9am that morning with four further offences and again, made no reply.

The charges relate to three females and one male at a number of addresses in the County Louth area.

The defendant is accused of four counts of sexual assault on a female at one location, on dates between April 2014 and May 2015.

He is further charged with two counts of sexual assault on a second female and one count of rape, on dates between January 1998 and the end of April 1999.

The 47 year old is charged with two counts of indecently assaulting a third female, between January 1987 and the end of May 1991.

The final two sexual assault offences, relate to a male on dates between February and late May 2015.

Judge John Coughlan was told the accused has other charges pending before the Central Criminal Court for which a trial date has been allocated and the new charges were supplementary to that case. The court heard the defendant had been complying with strict bail conditions and there was no Garda objection to bail on the same terms, being extended to the new charges.

A copy of those bail conditions was handed in to Judge Coughlan and the Defence solicitor said they had been agreed with his client.

The arresting officer asked for the case to be adjourned for a week, as she said investigators are 'seeking clarification from the DPP'.