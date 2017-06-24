Court hears that Dundalk man had 58 previous convictions and was 'short on cash'

A solicitor has told Dundalk District Court that a man with 58 previous convictions was “short on cash” when he committed two shoplifting offences – including the theft of a designer handbag.

Thomas Smyth of Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor was given a suspended sentence and warned he’ll be going to prison – if he so much as spits on a footpath in the next 10 months.

The 36 year old was before the court charged with stealing a Michael Kors handbag worth 195 euro from Miro Shoes, Adelphi Mall, Long Walk, Dundalk on December 14th last and with the theft of three packs of razor blades worth over 33 euro from Bradley’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Blackrock on May 14th 2016.

When Judge John Coughlan asked “What’s his problem” the Defence solicitor told the court her client is unemployed with a weekly income of €188 per week from social welfare and added “That is his problem. He was very short on cash and that is the reason he lifted these items”.

The solicitor said “He had no money Judge – those are my instructions”.

After he heard the defendant had 58 previous convictions, Judge Coughlan imposed a 10 month sentence for the stolen handbag, suspended on Thomas Smyth entering a bond to be of good behaviour for that period.

However the judge warned “If he spits on the footpath in the next 10 months he’s going away for 10 months” and he marked the razor blade theft charge taken into account.