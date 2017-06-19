Louth’s Gerry Adams says Taoiseach must bring fresh approach

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams TD has said that new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar must bring a fresh approach to the challenges of Brexit and re-establishing the institutions in the North.

Deputy Adams said;

“The two immediate challenges facing Leo Varadkar’s administration are Brexit and re-establishing the institutions in the North.

“Citizens living in the North should have the same rights as those living everywhere else on the island, including marriage equality and language rights.

“We stressed our view that the Taoiseach must bring a fresh approach.

“This means the Irish government meeting their own commitments, including speaking rights in the Dáil for Northern MPs, a referendum on Presidential voting rights, and funding for the A5 motorway.”

“We will make it clear to the new Taoiseach that the Irish Government must assert itself as co-equal guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement and he must secure its full implementation.

Speaking on the issue of Brexit, Michelle O’Neill said;

“The new Taoiseach had said that he supports special arrangements for the North and the need to respect the vote in the north to remain in the European Union.

“He must now follow those words with actions.

“We believe that they best way to do this is for the North to be designated special status within the EU. The Taoiseach must build on the Civic Forum to develop a truly all-island approach to Brexit.”

Mary Lou McDonald said the government must revisit the appointment of the Attorney General Máire Whelan to the Court of Appeal, saying “the appropriate procedures have not been followed”.