Rent in Dundalk grew by 4% in Q1 2017

According to the Residential Tenancies Board rent the standardised average rent in Dundalk South is €728.

Provisional figures released this month show that in Q1 in 2017, rental prices increased from €892 in Q4 2016, to €927 by the end of Q1 in 2017.

This represents an increase of €35 or 4%.

Ardee saw a much smaller increase of €7 per month, at €794 from €787 at the end of Q1 2016, or a 1% increase.

The Dundalk Carlingford region saw a higher increase than both Dundalk South and Ardee. At €728 this is a rise of €38 or a 6% increase on Q4 2016.

These increases are not sufficient to meet the criteria for rent pressure zone designation.