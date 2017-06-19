Water supply disruption to parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water have announced that repairs to a burst water main, may cause supply disruptions to Barrack Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth today.
Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 19 June.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.
If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU011436.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on