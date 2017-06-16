Dundalk I.T. Launches New CAO Change of Mind Online Hub for Prospective Students

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has just announced the launch of a new online portal for prospective students who are considering third level education in September 2017.

The new CAO Hub provides useful information on student life at DkIT, the CAO Change of Mind process and includes easy-to-find information on each of the 45 undergraduate courses offered by the Institute this coming year.

The new CAO Change of Mind Hub has been created to support students and their parents in making the right choice about higher level course options.

Up until 5.15pm, 1st July, students can add new courses or change the order of their preferences via the CAO website. According to the latest figures by CAO, 56% of students typically avail of the change of mind facility at least during this period.

Commenting on this issue, Diarmuid Cahill, Schools Liaison Officer at DkIT said

‘Over recent years we have noticed a significant increase in the number of students using Change of Mind.

‘For this reason, we are delighted to launch a new website to better inform them about what DkIT has to offer and provide more information on our courses.

‘DkIT currently offers courses from Higher Certificate to Honours Degree Level, with opportunities in Business, Computing, Engineering, Health, Science, Humanities, Hospitality, Creative Media and Arts.

‘We also have further study options with more than 20 One-Year Add-On Courses available, not to mention a variety of Postgraduate study options from Masters to PhD level.’

The new CAO Change of Mind online hub forms part of DkIT’s wider strategy to improve its digital presence and enhance its digital services to current and prospective students.

A refresh of its existing website is planned for completion in summer 2017.

DkIT has also launched a new online information site for its part-time courses.

To find out more about part-time courses at DkIT, please visit www.dkit.ie/part-time