Catholics and Protestants to share same church in Castleblaney

With St Mary’s Catholic Church to close for renovations on Monday 19th June, their Church of Ireland neighbours have offered the use of St Maeldóid’s, to hold Catholic religious services during the duration of the works, Northern Sound radio is today reporting.

This means Catholics and Protestants in Castleblaney will worship in the same church for the next twelve months or so.

According to Northern Sound, the move was authorised by the Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, Right Rev John McDowell.

It was also authorised by Catholic Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Liam McDaid before his retirement in October 2016.