Elegant home on Mill Street in Dundalk comes to the market

REA Gunne property have just brought ‘The Garden House’, Mill Street, Dundalk to the market.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom house, has been totally refurbished to create a fabulous family home in a location that is rivalled by few.

This is a spacious well planned house that features a fine bay window, open plan kitchen cum dining room and a beautiful brick feature fireplace.

With oil fired central heating, double glazed cream sash windows and a walled garden to the back, this fine townhouse is not to be missed.

For more information go to REA Gunne Property