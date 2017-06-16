Dundalk featured in Guardian article today on Louth Contemporary Music Society

Dundalk people know only too well of the town’s pull when it comes to attracting musical talent. It seems like UK newspaper The Guardian is catching onto this too, according to an article it has published today.

The paper interviewed Eamonn Quinn, the Dundalk man behind Louth Contemporary Music Society (LCMS), who for the past 11 years has, according to the Guardian “turned his town into a world-class centre for new music.”

As has been covered by the Dundalk Democrat, LCMS are organising Silenzio which runs 23-24 June 2017 and focuses on the work of one of the great composers of our time, Salvatore Sciarrino, who is making his first visit to Ireland.

This is an article that is well worth reading and paints a positive picture of culture in Dundalk, as well as illustrating the Trojan work and dedication of Eamon Quinn and LCMS.

To read it go here