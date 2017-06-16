CENSUS 2016: Number of students in Louth is growing

According to Census 2016 figures, the number of students aged 15 years and over stood at 11,145 – this is an increase of 9.9% which is more than double the rate of increase at a national level (4.5%).

Here are some of the other Louth highlights from Census 2016 figures which were released this week.

Labour Force

In April 2016, there were 60,375 persons in the labour force in County Louth, an increase of 2,351 / 4.1% on 2011.

The labour force participation rate in the county was 60.9%, compared to 61.4% for the State overall. The male participation rate was 67.5% while the female participation rate was 54.5%.

Unemployment

There were 10,058 unemployed persons in Louth, based on the census Principal Economic Status basis (which differs for methodological reasons from the official QNHS figures).

The overall unemployment rate for the county on this basis was 16.7%. This compared to an unemployment rate of 12.9% (297,396 persons) for the State overall.

Retired persons

The number of retired persons in County Louth stood at 13,989 in April 2016, an increase of 18.6%. Nationally, the number of retired persons increased by 19.2% to 545,407.

Health, Disability and Caring

In Census 2016, some 13.9% of Louth’s population indicated that they had a disability, compared to 13.5% who did so nationally.

4.2% of Louth residents provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member, just above the figure at national level (4.1%).

86.4% of Louth residents stated that their health was either good / very good, compared to the national figure of 87.0%