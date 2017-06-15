AA ROADWATCH: Caution advised on M1 motorway south of Dundalk

There are reports of debris on the M1 motorway southbound between Junction 16 Dundalk and Junction 15 Castlebellingham this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution in the area.

LOUTH: Debris on M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J16 Dundalk South & J15 Castlebellingham in the right lane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 15, 2017