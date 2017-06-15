AA ROADWATCH: Caution advised on M1 motorway south of Dundalk
There are reports of debris on the M1 motorway southbound between Junction 16 Dundalk and Junction 15 Castlebellingham this afternoon.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution in the area.
LOUTH: Debris on M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J16 Dundalk South & J15 Castlebellingham in the right lane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 15, 2017
Debris on M1 between J16 - DUNDALK and J15 - CASTLEB'HAM (South) Lanes affected: Lane 2 (15-Jun 16:21) https://t.co/nYOqNCZue6— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) June 15, 2017
