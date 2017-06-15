Plans for multi-mullion euro Carlingford to Newry Greenway to be revealed

Chairman of Louth County Council, Cllr Paul Bell will announce plans for a new 10km stretch of greenway linking Omeath to Newry, and Carlingford Marina to Carlingford Village, at a special event and photocall at 10:30am, tomorrow, Friday, 16th June at the Granvue Hotel, Station Rd, Knocknagoran, Omeath.

The €3.46 million project is led by Louth County Council, working in collaboration with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and East Border Region Ltd.

The new stretch will build on the recently completed and already popular Carlingford Marina to Omeath Greenway. Funding for the project is provided by the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Cllr Paul Bell will be joined by pupils from local schools, Scoil Naomh Brid and Scoil Naomh Lorcan. They will pose on a selection of push bikes and electric bikes looking back at the already completed greenway and towards where the cross-border extension will be built, before setting out for a short cycle on the current stretch.

Speakers at the event will include Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Cllr Roisin Mulgrew and Chief Executive Officer of the SEUPB, Gina McIntyre.

Work on the Carlingford Lough Greenway, linking Carlingford to Newry, is due to be completed by 2020.