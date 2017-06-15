Tommy The Bikes in Dundalk goes on the market

Tommy the Bikes, which has been at 11 Earl Street for over 35 years, has just gone on the market.

On a street that is seeing quite a lot of development over the past 12 months, news that this landmark premises has gone on the market will generate plenty of interest.

The premises which are going on the market for sale or rent, offer up a “prime trading position on Dundalk's only pedestrianised street”, according to vendors DNG Duffy.

For more information, go to DNG Duffy's website