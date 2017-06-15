Mini heatwave for Dundalk this weekend?

With the weekend on the way, what could be better news than hearing that there might be a mini heatwave on the way for this weekend. Here’s a quick rundown of how the weather is expected to pan out over the next few days.

Friday

Friday will be very warm and should stay dry for the day. Good sunshine should develop with temperatures reaching 19 degrees in a light southwest breeze.

Saturday

Saturday will be a fine and dry day with warm sunny spells. Temperatures will reach 22 degrees in a light southwest breeze.

Sunday

Sunday should be warm and dry with temperatures reaching 22 degrees in a light southwest breeze. It may be a little cloudier than Saturday.