10 Louth projects to receive €246k under CLÁR 2017

The Minister of State for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring T.D. announced details today of the 10 Louth projects that are to receive funding of €245,869 under CLÁR 2017.

CLÁR is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects in areas that experience disadvantage at Schools/Community Facilities.

This funding falls under the first two measures of the CLÁR scheme which are as follows:

Measure 1: Support for Schools/Community Safety Measures

Measure 2: Schools/Community Play Area

Speaking at the launch the Minister referred to the cooperation with local communities and authorities in the programme, saying,

“The initiatives under these measures have come from the communities themselves in cooperation with their local authorities and are a great example of the work that can be done when communities and local authorities work together”

The 10 projects in Louth to receive the funding are as follows:

· Scoil Naomh Bríd, Faughart - €5,400

· Muchgrange National School, Muchgrange, Greenore - €35,975

· Rathcor National School, Rathcor, Riverstown - €27,000

· Scoil Mhuire, Rampark, Jenkinstown - €12,600

· Bellurgan National School, Bellurgan - €42,300

· Doolargy, Ravensdale - €45,000

· Scoil Naomh Oilibheir, Carlingford - €36,900

· Scoil Naisiunta Bhride, Faughart - €11,115

· Mullaghbuoy National School, Riverstown - €9,000

· Cooley Complex Limited, Monksland, Carlingford - €20,579