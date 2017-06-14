Landmark Dundalk pub goes on the market

One of Dundalk’s landmark pubs, The Malt House has just gone on the market.

Popular with locals, workers popping in for lunch and a haunt for DkIT students for over 20 years, this sale is sure to attract a lot of attention.

The Malthouse is laid out over two floors, with an extensive lounge and function room, toilets, public bar, two designated smoking areas and keg store.

The overall ground floor area extends to c.3500 sq ft and with ample car parking to the front and rear, this sale will surely generate much interest.

