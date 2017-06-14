EU Parliament host event in Dundalk this Friday

The European Parliament is hosting a free discussion event, open to all, in partnership with leading environmental NGOs on Friday 16 June, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk.

With Brexit negotiations about to begin, speakers including Mairead McGuinness MEP and Lynn Boylan MEP who are both Members of the European Parliament's Environment Committee, will be on hand to answer questions, give their views and join the debate on how Brexit will affect environmental standards in both the Republic and North of Ireland.

It will include discussions on what impact will Brexit have, on the environment on the island of Ireland and about what the EU and UK sides want to achieve on environmental regulation in the negotiations.

The discussion event runs from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm and will also feature experts from Dublin, Belfast and London to give their views and join the debate.

This event is free to attend but prior registration is essential.

Book your place at epdublin@ep.europa.eu or phone 01 605 79 00.