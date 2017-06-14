Irish Water alert for Knockbridge and surrounding areas

Irish Water have announced a water alert this morning for Knockbridge and surrounding areas, due to a burst water main.

The alert from Irish Water reads as follows:

“Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Channonrock, Castlering, Little Ash, Knockbridge, Carrickmullan, Stone Trough, Kilcully, Cortial and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

“A traffic light system will be in place for the duration of works.

“Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 14 June.

“If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique reference alert number: LOU011296”