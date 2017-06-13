REVEALED: Number of Louth women who travelled to UK for abortion in 2016

UK abortion statistics released today reveal that in 2016, 83 women travelled from Louth to the UK for an abortion.

This represents 3% of the total number of Irish women who travelled to the UK last year for an abortion, making Louth the eighth highest county for number of women travelling.

Monaghan was recorded as the county with the lowest number of women who travelled for a termination, with 15 women travelling.

The statistics are obtained from the abortion notification forms returned to the Chief Medical Officers of England and Wales.

To view the statistics visit here