Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday June 13, 2017

The death has occurred of Nuala Fitzsimons (née Mongey) of Ardee, Louth / Swords, Dublin.

On June 11 2017, peacefully at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, children Esther, Rachel, Christopher, Matthew, Sarah, Liam and Michael, brother Pat, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Rolestown Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Sheila Fitzgerald (née Murphy)

On Monday 12th June 2017, peacefully in the love and tender care of Ratoath Manor Nursing Home, Co. Meath.

Sheila, beloved wife of Michael (Mick) and loving mother of John and Denis.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, brother Denis, sister Mary Farrow, daughters-in-law Maria and Margaret, grandchildren Séan, Róisin and Lynn, great-grandchildren Isabella and Sam, her wondeful carers Eleanore and Noeleen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

Funeral Cortage will drive by Sheila's late residence '' Marian Park'' on its way to Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace