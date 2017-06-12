Big week for property developers in Dundalk

A number of Dundalk properties are to go on sale at public auction this week, which are sure to generate interest from both property developers and private buyers. Here is a quick look at some of them

Tuesday 13th June at Crowne Plaza, Dundalk at 3.00pm

C.1.6 Hectares (3.95 Acres) At Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

These high profile zoned lands are exceptionally well located on the Dublin Road adjacent to Louth County Hospital, close to DKIT, numerous residential areas and within a short drive of Dundalk's town centre and all town centre amenities.

Vendor’s Laurence Gunne have this to say about the property: “the sale of these prime lands offer an excellent opportunity to acquire Zoned lands in a popular, sought after and proven area of town.

For more information go here

Tuesday 13th June at Crowne Plaza, Dundalk at 4.30pm

“September Cottage”, a charming 3-bedroom cottage in Ravensdale in need of refurbishment goes under the hammer.

Vendor’s Laurence Gunne view it as a property that “needs to be seen to be fully appreciated and would be suitable for owner/occupier, investor or those seeking a holiday home in one of County Louth's most scenic locations.”

For more information, visit Property Partners website here

Wednesday 14th June at 3pm in The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk (Unless Previously Sold)

'The Jockeys', 47-49 Anne Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth

One of Dundalk's most famous landmark licensed premises/restaurant and the winner of many awards. Sold as a going concern (On the instructions of the owners Sean and Anita Kelly who are retiring from business).

Occupying a perfect location on a high profile corner position, The Jockeys has firmly established itself as one of Dundalk's premier licensed premises and restaurants and has been the winner of many awards and accolades.

For more information visit Property Partners website here