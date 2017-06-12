Deaths in Dundalk, Monday June 12, 2017

The death has occurred of Peadar Callan of Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth.

On Sunday 11th June 2017, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Peadar, beloved husband of Angela (née Mc Court) and loving dad of Peter, Aidan, Ellen, Lorraine and Samantha.

Very deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers Philip, Brendan and Noel, sisters Maeve, Olive and Eithne, sons in-law Peter and Gerry, daughter in-law Marie-Louise, grandchildren, great-grand-son, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at his residence, Marian Park, from 11am to 9pm Monday and Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk,

House private for family members only on Wednesday morning please.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Mullholland (née Mullen) of Thornfield, Inniskeen, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan

In her 98th year, peacefully, at St Oliver's Hospital, Dundalk. Mary, much loved mother of Roisin, Eithne, Anjo, Tommy, Mary, Dermot, Mairead and Eilish.

Sadly missed by grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm today Monday until removal Wednesday morning to the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen arriving for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint Oliver's Hospital, Dundalk.

House private Wednesday morning please.

May she rest in peace.