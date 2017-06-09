BREAKING: Human remains discovered in search in Carrickmacross

Human remains have been discovered by Gardaí during a search at a site near Carrickmacross in Monaghan as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of James Nolan.

The discovery was made at Lough Na Glack near Carrickmacross.

Searches at the site have been ongoing since the 6th of June 2017. The local Coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified.

The remains have yet to be identified and enquires are ongoing.

Searches at the site are continuing and no further information is available at this time.