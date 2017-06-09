Dundalk National Schools receive extra funding

Fergus O'Dowd, TD for Louth and East Meath, has warmly welcomed the news today that St Mary's National School in Knockbridge and St Nicholas Monastery in Dundalk, have been approved for additional accommodation and emergency works through the Department of Education.

O'Dowd said "Minister for Education Richard Bruton has confirmed to me today that additional accommodation will be provided to St Mary's National School for an 80m2 classroom, 3 Special Education Teacher rooms and a WC for assisted users. "

With regards to funding approved for St Nicholas' Monastery, O'Dowd said,

"Finally the Minister confirmed that St Nicholas' Monastery in Dundalk will receive emergency works to address much-needed structural improvements."

O'Dowd added, "This is fantastic news for the local area and is further proof of this government's commitment to make our education system one of the best in the world."

No details are given of the amount of funding approved by the School Building Unit, as the publication of the amount of grant aid sanctioned could prejudice the tendering process for an individual project.