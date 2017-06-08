Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday June 8, 2017

The death has occurred of Mona McAdoo (née Hughes) of Malahide, Dublin / Haggardstown, Louth

Peacefully on 6th June after a short illness.

Mona will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Bob, son Roy, daughter Kay, daughter-in-law Samantha, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren Shane, Gavin, James, Olivia and Charlie, brother and sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Friday afternoon in Stafford's Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock form 5pm until 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Stafford's Portmarnock 01 8462620.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Una Flanagan of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Co Louth formerly of Drumconrath, Co Meath.

Peacefully on Tuesday 6th June at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in the loving care of her sisters Attracta and Monica.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Attracta Ward and Monica Paton, brothers Desmond, Brian and Christopher, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister, Attracta Ward's home, Aclare, Drumconrath from, 5 pm until 8 pm, this evening, Wednesday 7th June and tomorrow, Thursday 8th June from 2 pm until 6 pm, with removal to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Drumconrath arriving at 7 pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning 9th June at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumconrath Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of William Liam Carr of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

Late of Macardle Moore Brewery, Peacefully at the home of his daughter-in-law Elaine in Kildare.

Predeceased by his wife Alice (nee Brennan) and son Cormac.

Liam will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his grandsons Ben and Sean, daughter-in-law Elaine, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home, Dundalk Tel: 042 9334240.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest In Peace