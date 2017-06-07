Irish Water announce supply disruption in several Dundalk Areas

Irish Water has issued a Supply and Service alert for many parts of Dundalk and further afield.

They are as follows:

Essential Maintenance Works - Louth

Essential mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:

Newry Road, Riverside Crescent, Schomberg Close, Dowdallshill, Arran Court, Armagh Road, Lennon Melia Terrace, Lennon Melia, Lismullen Grove, Park Road, Park Square, Park Mews, Park Way, Alyson's Avenue, Alyson's Green, Baron's Way, Matthew's Close, Lios Dubh, Coulter Place, Doylesfort Road, Doylesfort Grove, Racecourse Road, Ath Lethan, Ballymascanlan and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

Works are scheduled to take place from 10 am on 7 June until 6 pm on 16 June.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU011077.

Burst Water Main - Louth - Ballagan

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruption to Ballagan, Whitestown and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

Works have an estimated completion time of 1 pm on 7 June.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique reference alert number: LOU011096

Burst Water Main - Louth - Muchgrange

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Muchgrange, Greenore and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

Works have an estimated completion time of 1 pm on 7 June.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU011101.