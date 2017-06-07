The Old Rectory in Readypenny is on the market

A beautiful period home near Dundalk from the early 19th Century has gone on the market for a price of €850,000.

The Old Rectory, a four bedroom red brick property, sitting on 16 acres in Readypenny, is just 10km from Dundalk and 7m from Ardee.

This three bay, two story , over basement, former rectory sits at the end of a beautiful tree-lined winding avenue and is a property of significant architectural merit.

Some of the original features of this magnificent property include sliding sash windows, paneled doors, stone steps to the entrance and a majestic hall and staircase.

The accommodation is spaciously laid out over the three floors of the property with bedrooms occupying the top floor and living areas at basement and ground floor levels of the building.

The property has its own private well and septic tank.

At the exterior of the building, a cobbled yard at the rear along with several outbuildings, including seven loose horse boxes, a sand arena and gate lodge, would give the new owner the option to retain them for their current use or develop them for living quarters, subject to the relevant planning.

The Old Rectory is located along the N52, within 4 minutes of the M1 motorway and just 50 minutes from Dublin Airport.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only.

For more information, go to the vendors Sherry Fitzgerald's website here