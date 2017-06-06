Redeemer People’s Centre to receive almost €27k funding boost

The Redeemer People’s Centre in Dundalk is to receive €26,822 in funding, it has been announced today.

The funding, which was awarded by the Minister of State for Regional Economic Development, Michael Ring was sourced from the Dormant Accounts Fund, with the Redeemer People’s Centre being one of 42 social enterprise projects across the country to benefit from this.

The allocations follow a competitive call for proposals from social enterprises that provide services to, or employment opportunities for, disadvantaged people, particularly in rural areas.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Fergus O'Dowd, Fine Gael TD for Louth and East Meath, welcomed the funding which has also been granted to a project in Meath, saying,

"I'm delighted to see that two excellent projects in Louth and East Meath have been awarded over €75,000 in funding to help with social inclusion and to create employment opportunities for disadvantaged people in rural areas."

"This is a massive boost for local organisations with over 200 applications being received nationally, my sincere congratulations to both successful applicants."