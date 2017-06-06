Second fatal collision last night on M1
Less than 24 hours after a fatal accident on the M1 another has occurred between Dunleer and Ardee.
As reported on LMFM this morning, a collision occurred between a car and a lorry at 1.30am.
The driver of the car was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene at the moment and as a result, the motorway is closed northbound between Junction 13 and 14 until further notice.
More to follow.
