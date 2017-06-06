Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday June 6, 2017

The death has occurred of James (Jimbo) McMahon of Coventry , England and formerly of St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk.

On 23rd May 2017. Peacefully in Coventry England, Jimbo formerly of St. Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk.

Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Carroll) late of Wolfe Tone Terrace, parents James and Margaret.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Patrick and Séan, daughters Margaret, Maria, Veronica and Jenniffer, sisters Madge Maguire and Moyi Casey, (Dundalk), sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the Carroll Family (Dundalk) all his extended family and friends both in England and in his home town of Dundalk.

Funeral Mass and Cremation will take place in Coventry on Monday 12th June.

Lord Rest His Soul

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McEvoy (née Nelson) of Drumcondra, Dublin / Dundalk.

Mc Evoy (nee Nelson), Margaret (Peg), (Drumcondra and late of Lordship, Dundalk), June 2nd 2017 peacefully, in the wonderful care of TLC Northwood Santry, beloved wife of the late Brian.

She will be sadly missed by her children Brian, Neil, Anne (Devitt) and Mary (Condren), daughters-in-law Joan and Tay, son-in-law Leonard, her ten grandchildren and twenty four great-grandchildren, scattered throughout the world, her sister-in-law Aileen Nelson, her nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St. Vincent de Paul Church, Marino on Thursday, June 8th, arriving at 5.45pm.

Funeral on Friday, June 9th, after 10am Mass to Dardistown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to Crosscare.

May she Rest in Peace