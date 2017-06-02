Louth weather for the bank holiday weekend

With the bank holiday upon us, here is a quick look at the weather for Louth for the next few days.



Friday

Friday looks like being the driest day of the weekend with some sunny spells. Temperatures should reach 18 degrees with light southwest breezes.

Saturday

With some bright and sunny spells, Louth will also see some scattered heavy showers. Temperatures should reach 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.



Sunday

Sunday should start out dry with bright spells but scattered showers will become widespread and heavier by afternoon. Temperatures should reach 16 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Monday

Monday will start out cloudy and damp but the day should brighten with sunny spells developing. Top temperatures will be cooler than previous days, reaching 13 or 14 degrees in light north west breezes.