Dundalk FC hosts Special Olympics coaching session

Footballers from Special Olympics Leinster enjoyed a coaching session led by Liam Burns, Dundalk FC Community Officer, at the Redeemer Resource Centre on Tuesday.

The hour-long training session was in preparation ahead of the Special Olympics Leinster League final on Saturday, 3rd July.

The Special Olympics Leinster Annual Awards evening takes place in City North Hotel on Wednesday, 7th June. This event will mark the culmination of leagues in Soccer, Bocce, Bowling and Basketball.

If you would like to know more about Special Olympics Leinster then you can do so by visiting their website www.specialolympics.ie

Patron of Special Olympics Leinster, Mary Moran, told dundalkfc.com.

‘Dundalk Special Olympics who train in Blackrock and St Teresa’s Special Olympics are based in Dundalk came together to enter the Special Olympics Leinster soccer league. Games take part in Abbottstown and it is fantastic to see the athletes play on top class pitches.

‘The team take their soccer very seriously and training for the league has taken place on Tuesdays in the Redeemer Centre. The league culminates in Abbotstown on Saturday next with the presentation to the winning teams and athletes taking place in City North Hotel on Wed 7th June when 500 athletes who competed in leagues in soccer Bocce Bowling and Basketball will attend.

‘On Tuesday Liam Burns came along to the final training session to put the lads through their paces. The team was thrilled to welcome Liam and picked up some very valuable tips ahead of the final games. Liam was excellent in helping the team to prepare and the team now feel more confident heading to Abbotstown on Saturday Hopefully they too will soon replicate Dundalk FC’s fantastic record of three-in-a-row Thanks to Liam and Dundalk FC for their support and encouragement to the athletes’.