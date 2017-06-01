Louth farmer nominated for National Farmer of the Year Awards

Local Louth farmer, Andrew Workman, has been listed as a finalist for the Tillage Farmer of the Year Award at the nationwide Farmer of the Year Awards, which were held in Dublin on Friday, 26th May.



The Zurich Farm Insurance Farming Independent Farmer of the Year Awards, now in their fourth year, recognised excellence in all areas of the Irish farming industry, aiming to shine a light on one of the most successful and important sectors within the Irish economy.



The Farmer of the Year Awards, sponsored by Zurich Insurance, featured six categories including Beef, Dairy, Tillage and Farm Safety. In addition, a special ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ was awarded to Martin Ryan from Newport, Tipperary, and a Grand Prix Award was presented to Peter Hynes from Aherla, Cork, as overall Farmer of the Year. See full winners list below.



Speaking at the awards, Declan O’Halloran, Head of Sales & Agri Business for Zurich Insurance, “The Farmer of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate excellence across a wide range of farming categories and to reward Ireland’s farmers for their contribution to their communities and to society.



Andrew Workman was recognised as being amongst the best in the Tillage Farmer of the Year category.



Category sponsors for the Awards are the Health & Safety Authority, The ICMSA, The Irish Independent and Teagasc.