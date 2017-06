A male in his twenties remains in hospital this afternoon following a stabbing incident in Dundalk yesterday evening.



The assault, which occurred in the Grange Drive area of the Muirhevnamor, took place shortly before 8pm . The victim suffered lacerations to his neck, face and arms.



Both Gardaí and ambulance services were subsequently sent to the scene.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.