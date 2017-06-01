Advice for Dundalk students managing stress at exam time

Ahead of the State examinations, which begin next week, the Irish Pharmacy Union are today offering advice on how to manage exam stress to prevent it having a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of exam students.

Exam Stress Minor Ailments Advice from Pharmacists

Promote good health: Eat regular, well-balanced, healthy meals and get sufficient sleep. Consider taking multivitamins.

Headache: Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. Study in a well-ventilated room and take regular breaks.

Stomach upsets: Try to eat well. Eat small amounts regularly and avoid junk and spicy foods.

Eczema: Keep the skin well moisturised with ointments and lotions. Avoid products with a high alcohol content as these can irritate sensitive skin.

Asthma: Use inhalers as advised by your doctor or pharmacist. Preventative inhalers should be used regularly. Carry an inhaler with you at all times so that it can be used during an exam, if required.

Hay Fever: If you suffer with hay fever, keep doors and windows closed when studying and avoid going outdoors when the pollen count is at its highest.

Students who need to take antihistamines should make sure to take tablets that don’t cause drowsiness.

Insomnia: Make sure to get enough sleep. Avoid products containing caffeine. Take some light exercise or a bath or shower in order to relax before bedtime. Don’t study in bed as the brain will become over-stimulated.