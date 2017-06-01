Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday June 1, 2017

The death has occurred of Bridie CAFFREY (née Sherman) of Adamstown, Dunleer, Co. Louth. 31st May 2017.

Peacefully at her home.

Bridie, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Mary (Kelledy).

Sadly missed by her loving, daughter Ann, sons Michael and Stephen, sons-in-law Tony and Gerard, daughter-in-law Bernadette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 9pm on Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am arriving to St. Finian's Church, Dillonstown for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilsaran Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace