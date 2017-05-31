South Armagh man deported from America last week has been jailed
The south Armagh man deported from America last week has been jailed for six months at Dundalk District Court.
Aaron Brady (26) admitted to three charges relating to the ramming of three Garda patrol cars in 2013.
He has originally arrested at Dublin Airport a week ago as a result of bench warrants issued four years ago.
Mr Brady was charged with criminal damage to a taxi, unlawful use of a vehicle and dangerous driving.
